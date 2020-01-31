Tourists arriving in SL monitored through new software

-

The tourists, especially those who arrive from China, are being closely monitored through new software that was developed in an effort to prevent the spread of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), says Director General of Health Services. Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

He made this statement during a special meeting convened by the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Health and Human Welfare, Social Empowerment yesterday (30).

This new software was jointly developed by a group of doctors and the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) just within two days, Dr. Jasinghe said adding that it collects every detail of each passenger including their travel itineraries.

He further stated that Chinese tourists arriving in Sri Lanka are directed through a separate terminal and that they are screened at the airport. As the 2019-nCoV takes 14 days to develop symptoms, a follow-up of all passengers are also being conducted, Dr. Jasinghe noted.

In addition to the Bandaranaike International Airport, special security arrangements have been implemented at the Palaly Airport and habrours in Colombo, Galle and Trincomalee, he continued.