Six including Shangri-La bombers father further remanded

January 31, 2020   12:07 pm

-

Six suspects including the father of the second suicide bomber at Shangri-La Hotel have been further remanded until 14th of February.

The order was issued by the Colombo Additional Magistrate today (31). 

The second blast at the Shangri-La Hotel was carried out by Mohamed Ibrahim Ilham Ahmed, the son of local spice tycoon Mohamed Yusuf Mohamed Ibrahim. His brother, Mohamed Ibrahim Insaf Ahmed, had carried out the blast Cinnamon Grant hotel on Easter Sunday last year.

Their father was placed under arrest following last year’s terror attacks on 21st of April.

