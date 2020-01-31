-

Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa says that he is agreeable to be the leader of the UNP-led alliance and the prime ministerial candidate, MP Nalin Bandara has stated.

He made this comment addressing a press conference at the Opposition Leader’s office this morning (31).

The parliamentarian added that their faction has agreed to the decisions taken by the Working Committee of the UNP yesterday with regard to the upcoming elections.



In the meantime, MP Wijepala Hettiarachchi noted that the party leaders of the United National Front-led alliance will jointly decide on its secretary. He stated this addressing a media briefing held UNP headquarters, Sirikotha, today.