7-day detention order on three arrested with 192kg of heroin

-

A seven-day detention order has been obtained to continue probes into the three suspects who were arrested yesterday along with 192kg of heroin, firearms and ammunition, the police said.

Three suspects including two women were taken into custody in the Bandaragama Police Division while in possession of 192 kg of heroin, 10 pistols and 19 magazines of ammunition.

Western Province (North) Special Investigations Unit had produced the suspects before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court and sought a detention order against the trio.

The seized heroin haul is estimated to be worth nearly Rs. 2 billion.

According to reports, one of the two female suspects is the wife of a criminal gang member under the alias ‘Matara Malli’.