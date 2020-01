15 schools in Colombo closed on Monday

-

The Ministry of Education says that 15 schools in the Colombo District including government, private and international schools will remain closed on Monday (February 03) due to rehearsals for the Independence Day celebrations.

The following schools will be closed on Feb. 03:

1. D.S. Senanayake College – Colombo

2. Royal College – Colombo

3. Thurstan College – Colombo

4. Yasodara Vidyalaya – Colombo

5. Musaeus College – Colombo

6. St. Bridget’s Convent – Colombo

7. Lady’s College – Colombo

8. Colombo International School – Colombo

9. Wycherley International School – Colombo

10. Mahanama College – Colombo

11. St. Michael’s College Colombo

12. St. Mary’s Convent, Colombo

13. Mihindu Maha Vidyalaya – Colombo

14. Al-Hidhaya College – Colombo

15. Asoka College - Colombo