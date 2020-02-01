Chinese ambassador assures safety of Lankan students in Wuhan

-

The Ambassador of China in Colombo Cheng Xueyuan called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa last evening (Jan. 30) at Temple Trees.

Mr. Xueyuan has assured the safety of Sri Lankan students studying in Wuhan Province, China, following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Ambassador has stated that the Government of China is taking every measure to contain the outbreak and meet the needs of the Sri Lankan students and families in Wuhan.

He further noted that the two governments are working together closely to make arrangements to have a special flight land in Wuhan Province to evacuate the Sri Lankans as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister has conveyed the concerns of the parents of the students and other family members of those Sri Lankans living in Wuhan.

PM Rajapaksa has also informed the Ambassador that he has made an appeal to the general public in Sri Lanka, in particular, the media, to act responsibly when sharing information about the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese Ambassador has added that Chinese nationals living in Sri Lanka should have no concerns in going about their day-to-day lives.

Mr. Xueyuan stated that the Government of China has confidence that it will be able to bring the outbreak under control and have life in Wuhan Province return to normalcy very soon.