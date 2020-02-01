Man arrested for printing fake money at UNP MPs party office

February 1, 2020   12:18 am

An individual, who is allegedly a member of the staff of United National Party (UNP)MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over a case of printing counterfeit notes.

Media reports stated that the suspect was arrested last night (30) at the Monaragala party office of MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

According to reports, a computer and a printing machine, too, have been seized along with the suspect.

However, MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara, speaking to the media today (31), stated that the arrested suspect is not a staffer under the MP despite being a UNP supporter.

The parliamentarian further stated that he does not know the arrested suspect and that this is deliberately done by opposing parties to slander his name.

