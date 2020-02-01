Fully-equipped quarantine facility set up at Diyatalawa Camp

-

The 33 Sri Lankan students, who were evacuated from the coronavirus outbreak’s epicenter in a charter flight, are to be transported to the Diyatalawa Camp in a special bus.

The flight chartered by SriLankan Airlines left for Wuhan from Bandaranaike International Airport last evening and landed at Tianhe International Airport.

Flying out the 33 students, the charter flight touched down Mattala International Airport this morning (01).

The students will accordingly be quarantined at the camp and will be housed there for two weeks against the novel coronavirus.

Sri Lanka Army on the directions of the acting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, has put up fully-equipped two new dormitories inside the Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital premises.

The erection of the two new buildings was completed by Friday evening (31).

The two sealed new dormitories consists of 32 rooms, each 100 ft long and 20 ft wide, are furnished with basic needs and equipped with medical tools, Wi-Fi communication facilities, thermometers and suit to medically sound quarantine purposes by keeping each occupant for an incubation period of two weeks, coupled with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), says the Army.

Following the direction of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Ministry of Foreign Relations in coordination with the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, facilitated the return of the 33 Sri Lankan students and their family members to Sri Lanka from Wuhan.