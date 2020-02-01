-

The 33 Sri Lankan students who were flew out of Wuhan in a special charter flight have arrived at the facility set up at Diyatalawa army camp’s Base Hospital for quarantine a short while ago, says Ada Derana correspondent.

The Sri Lankan Airlines flight (UL 1423) carrying a total of 33 Sri Lankan students in the Corona virus-affected Wuhan province in China landed at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) early this morning (1), consequent upon emergency arrangements effected by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



Sri Lanka Army’s members of the Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Squadron qualified to deal with such biological or chemical emergencies has received the and transported them to the Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital for quarantine purposes that would take up to 14 days.



The Army, on the instructions of the acting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, evening completed the construction of two 100 x 20 sanatorium-type new buildings by Friday (31).

The returned students will be quarantined by keeping them in incubation at least for 14 days under the close supervision of medical consultants, epidemiologists and other staffers, the Army has said.

During the quarantine period, they are to be provided with all day today requirements by the Army such as food, refreshments, sanitary requirements and all other amenities.