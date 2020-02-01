PM inaugurates project to build 14,000 houses in Kurunegala

February 1, 2020   12:58 pm

-

The national project, Gamata Geyak - Ratata Hetak, for the establishment of 14,000 housing units was inaugurated by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning (01).

This national housing project is set up at Giribawa in Kurunegala.

The objective project is to solve the housing issues of low-income families across the island.

Accordingly, a total of 14,022 housing units will be constructed in each Grama Niladhari division, just within 60 days.

