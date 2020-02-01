Gopal Baglay appointed new Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

-

Senior diplomat Shri Gopal Baglay has been appointed High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, the country’s Ministry of External Affairs said today (01).

Mr. Baglay, a 1992-batch officer of Indian Foreign Service, succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu who was recently appointed the Ambassador of India to the United States.

Indian External Affairs Ministry, in its statement, stated that the new Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka is “expected to take up the assignment shortly.”

Mr. Baglay, who currently serves at the Prime Minister’s Office, has held many key positions including spokesperson of the MEA and Deputy High Commissioner of India to Pakistan.



-with inputs from agencies