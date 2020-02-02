Paniya and Prasanna arrested in Mulleriyawa

February 2, 2020   11:22 am

Two followers of the notorious organized crime gang figure ‘Angoda Lokka’ have been arrested last evening (01).

The arrests have been made by the officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Mulleriyawa yesterday.

Reportedly, 5g and 600mg of heroin have been found on the arrestees.

It is reported that the arrested suspects go by the aliases ‘Paniya’ and ‘Prasanna’.

Interrogations of the suspects have revealed that ‘Angoda Lokka’ is handling operation while in Dubai.

