Teen killed, 1 injured in lorry-tuk collision

A person has been killed in a motor accident which occurred in the Dutugemunu Mawatha area in Peliayagoda.

Reportedly, a three-wheeler had collided with a lorry travelling in the front, on the Colombo-Kandy highway.

The two persons travelling on the three-wheeler had sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

However, one of the injured persons had succumbed to his injuries upon admittance.

The deceased is a 16-year-old teenager from Wellampitiya area.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Peliyagoda Police have launched further investigations on the matter.