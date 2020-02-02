Govt. revenue down by 30% due to tax concessions - Patali

February 2, 2020   02:58 pm

United National Party (UNP) MP Patali Champika Ranawaka says that the government revenue has been reduced by 30 percent due to tax concessions.

He pointed out that the tax policy helped to keep the country from going bankrupt during the UNP regime.

The MP expressed these views speaking on the unexpected challenges faced by the previous regime.

MP Ranawaka further said that the previous government, too, is responsible for a possible energy crisis in the future. This is because of the failure to build new power plants in the country, he added.

