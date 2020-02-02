Nine suspected Coronavirus cases at IDH

-

Nine persons are currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) under suspicion of having contracted the new Coronavirus in Angoda, stated Director of IDH Hasitha Attanayake.

Updating the media on the current status of the situation, the hospital director stated that, over the past week, 71 persons were admitted to the IDH over suspicions of Coronavirus infections.

Among them, five locals and four foreign nationals, who indicated symptoms of infection, are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, he said.

Meanwhile, the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and other divisions of the hospital are functioning as usual; however, a decline in the outpatient and inpatient admissions have been observed due to false rumors, he added.