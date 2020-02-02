Dickmans Road closed off for traffic

-

Dr. Lester James Peries Mawatha (Dickmans Road) will be closed off for vehicular traffic from this evening (02).

This measure has been taken as a portion of the road, from the Dickmans Junction towards the entry of Havelock Road has been observed sinking, stated the Police.

The police request motorists using the aforementioned road to use alternative routes.

Accordingly, vehicles arriving through R. A. De Mel Road (Duplication Road) can enter Havelock Road through Fonseka Mawatha.

Meanwhile, vehicles arriving through R. A. De Mel Road (Duplication Road) can enter Galle Road by turning right.