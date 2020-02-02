Half a ton of Kerala Cannabis seized within 36 hours

-

The Sri Lanka Navy managed to seize over half a ton of Kerala cannabis during successful operations conducted in northern seas within the past 36 hours.

During the past 36 hours, 191kg of Kerala cannabis has been seized in Madagalthurei, 99kg in Mailadi and 300kg in Punkudutivu, Jaffna, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

Meanwhile, the Navy has been able to apprehend 43 suspects in connection to the smuggling of Kerala cannabis this year alone.