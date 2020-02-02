Roads closed off for Independence Day rehearsals

February 2, 2020   09:49 pm

Several roads in Colombo will be temporarily closed off tomorrow morning (03) due to the rehearsals of the Independence Day celebrations.

The 72nd Independence Day is scheduled to be celebrated at the Independence Square on the 4th of February.

Accordingly, the following roads will be closed off from 7 am until 12 noon tomorrow, stated the Police.

- Nidahasa Mawatha
- Vidya Mawatha
- Maitland Place
- Kannangara Mawatha
- Marcus Fernando Mawatha
- Padanam Road
- Wijerama Road to Horton Place

