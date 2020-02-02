Chinese Ambassador calls for faith in China in difficult times

-

Issuing a statement, the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan called on Sri Lanka to not to have fear and have confidence in China.

Elaborating on the new Coronavirus and its current status, the Ambassador reassured the public on measures of precaution and safety taken by the Chinese authorities to safeguard Sri Lanka from the virus.

The Ambassador pointed out that there had been some worrisome reports of Chinese nationals being rejected by locals such as taxis, hotels, and restaurants.

While understanding the Sri Lankan publics’ concerns and fears, Ambassador Xueyuan says he hopes that the public recognizes China’s responsible attitude towards the situation and that true friendship will stand the test of difficulties.

Xueyuan further stated that, once the epidemic is defeated, they hope to look back and remember ‘the strong look in the supportive faces and the warmth in the encouraging hands, just as what Chinese people have done when Sri Lanka went through difficulties.’

The full statement of the Ambassador:

“Confidence in China and No Need to Fear

by H.E.CHENG Xueyuan, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka

At the moment, there still are new cases every day of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) while the great efforts of Chinese authorities have made fighting against the epidemic have won appreciation, recognition as well as kindness and support from the rest of the world. In recent days, Embassy staff have received a lot of encouragement from our Sri Lanka friends, which at this very moment makes us feel so warm-hearted and touched. I would like to address some common concerns of our friends with this article.

1. How is the epidemic going right now? Could China contain it?

It is known that everything goes through the process of birth, and development before dying out, and it is the same way with the epidemic. New cases of the coronavirus are still increasing now, but it’s estimated that the total amount of infected cases will reach the peaking point, then drop and gradually decrease to zero. After the appearance of the epidemic, under the direct leadership and guidance of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government imposed the strictest control and prevention measures as tens of thousands of medical personnels have been fighting on the front, 31provinces have initiated the highest-level response and exit channels to the most infected cities have been temporarily closed. Population migration has been strictly controlled, disinfection and protective measures have been generally applied, diagnostic kit has been developed and effective medicines are being studied now. The World Health Organization(WHO) speaks highly of China’s containing and prevention measures for many times and the Director-General Dr. Tedros has reiterated that people should “Stay there, Stay calm”. I believe the epidemic will be fully controlled soon.

2. Is the coronavirus so terrifying?

According to epidemiological survey, the novel coronavirus is highly contagious but both severe cases and mortality are relatively fewer than SARS, which proves that the coronavirus can be prevented, contained and infected cases can be medically cured! Right now, the Chinese lady,as the only case diagnosed of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has fully recovered.

3. What China has been dong to protect Sri Lanka from the epidemic?

As a major responsible country, China has been working very hard to fight against the coronavirus while preventing the spread of it. As for Sri Lanka, the following measures taken by Chinese side might be helpful: The Chinese government prohibits the traveling of suspicious cases and halts all outbound group travels; The Chinese Embassy to Sri Lanka has advised people from Hubei province to suspend and delay their travels to Sri Lanka, while people from other provinces should quarantine themselves for at least 14 days after arriving in. The embassy has been contacting Chinese tourists in Sri Lanka, providing sanitary advice and protective kits, and requesting them to quarantine themselves and take medical treatments once suspicious symptoms show up. The embassy has also asked Chinese employees based in Sri Lanka to take precautions, and to quarantine themselves and take medical treatments once suspicious symptoms appear.

To defeat fear is equally important as to defeat the epidemic! Please trust China and do not fear in face of the coronavirus. China has the capacity to contain and prevent the spread of it. We will definitely defeat the virus as we two countries are fighting against it shoulder by shoulder with forceful prevention measures. Meanwhile, we would like to confirm that at the firm request of Sri Lanka government, Chinese authorities have assisted the government to withdraw Sri Lanka citizens who have been studying and working in China while we would like to kindly remind that Sri Lanka authorities should take all necessary precautions for any unlooked-for situation. At the same time, we hope that Sri Lankan public could follow the guidance of the government and safeguard the social order soundly.

Worrisomely, I heard that some taxis, hotels and restaurants are refusing Chinese citizens. I believe the true friendship can and must stand the test of difficulties. We understand the concerns of Sri Lanka public but we at the same time hope that they could feel China’s responsible attitude and see the forceful and effective measures taken by China. The epidemic shall be defeated in the end, and at that day when we look back, we hope what we could remember is the strong look in the supportive faces and the warmth in the encouraging hands, just as what Chinese people have done when Sri Lanka went through difficulties. Again, my sincere thanks and best wishes to all Sri Lanka friends of Chinese government, embassy and Chinese people for your encouragement and support. We will never forget your kindness.”