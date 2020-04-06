Another COVID-19 case raises total to 167

-

The number of coronavirus cases reported from the country has gone up to 167 with another patient testing positive for COVID-19, today (05).

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries from the virus in Sri Lanka climbed to 29 this morning.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 133 patients continue to be under medical care at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Base Hospital in Welikanda and Colombo East Base Hospital.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 5 deaths due to the deadly virus.