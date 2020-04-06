Another COVID-19 case raises total to 167

Another COVID-19 case raises total to 167

April 5, 2020   03:13 pm

-

The number of coronavirus cases reported from the country has gone up to 167 with another patient testing positive for COVID-19, today (05).

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries from the virus in Sri Lanka climbed to 29 this morning.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 133 patients continue to be under medical care at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Base Hospital in Welikanda and Colombo East Base Hospital.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 5 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories