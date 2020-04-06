Arrested suspect hospitalized over COVID-19 symptoms

Arrested suspect hospitalized over COVID-19 symptoms

April 5, 2020   04:21 pm

-

A suspect who was arrested by the Pannala Police has been admitted to Kurunegala Teaching Hospital due to coronavirus symptoms.

The suspect arrested over the possession of heroin had been produced at the Kurunegala magistrate’s Court yesterday (04).

However, as the suspect suffered from high fever and showed COVID-19 symptoms, the magistrate had ordered for him to be admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital through Public Health Inspectors (PHI).

The suspect had revealed to the PHIs that he had consumed alcohol with a person who had arrived from Italy. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories