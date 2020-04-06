Another COVID-19 positive case hikes count to 171

-

One more person has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus as of 5.45 pm this evening (05).

Earlier today, 4 patients tested positive with the virus.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have come up to 171, stated the Epidemiology Unity of the Health Ministry.

Three of the patients who were diagnosed with the virus today had been reported from the Homagama Base Hospital while the other had been at a quarantine center in Puttalam.

A person from Matara who had closely associated a COVID-19 infected person is among the diagnosed said Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Further, two had been from the Colombo District while another is from the Negombo District, he said.

A total of 29 complete recoveries have been reported so far while the fatality count in the country is at 5 patients.

Currently, 137 COVID-17 patients are under treatment and medical care, according to the Epidemiology Unit.

In addition, 259 persons are under medical observation at hospitals across the country over suspicions of having contracted the virus.