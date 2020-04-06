Persons who completed quarantine urged to undergo 14-day further self-isolation

-

Persons who have completed the quarantine process are requested to undergo another 14 days of self-isolation, stated the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

The directive is issued for individuals who had undergone the quarantine process at the quarantine centers or at homes.

It was reported today (05) that a person from Matara who had already completed the quarantine process have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The patient is a father of 3 from Kohugoda-Akuressa, Matara had returned from South Korea to undergo the 14-day quarantine at the Kandakadu facility. Following the quarantine, he had been allowed to return home on the 24th of March.

However, as a person who had been at the quarantine center with him had tested positive with the coronavirus, he too had been tested for the virus. Accordingly, it has been confirmed that he too has contracted COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the residents in the area told Ada Derana that the relevant person had roamed around in the area instead of undergoing the requested 14-day self-isolation period at home.

Lieutenant General Silva said: “A total of 279 quarantined individuals from Jaffna and Kundasale Quarantine Centres (QCs) after the two-week long quarantine process, left for their residences this morning (5) after receipt of Quarantine Certificates. With this, a total of 3169 quarantined individuals have so far left those QCs, manned by tri services. All those who left after quarantining have been asked to undergo another two-week long self-quarantining at their homes. More importantly, another who completed the two-week long quarantine and left home had been confirmed positive for COVID-19 after seven days upon completion of the quarantining and was taken to the hospital, a matter that should be noted.”

“Likewise, a total of 144 individuals, suspected to have been in contact with positive COVID-19 victim, found from Akurana after his return from a religious conference in India were taken to Punani QC by the Army early this morning while Akurana as well as Ataluwagama areas continue to remain in isolation. And a group of 45 individuals, suspected to have got in contact with the COVID-19 patient found from Maharagama area on Friday (3) were also referred to Punani QC today (5) in consultation with health authorities as a precautionary measure to arrest further transmission of the infection. Similarly, a total of 34 more individuals who have had contact with the positive case found from Ratmalana area, and the driver and family members who took the victim to the hospital as well as 21 relatives of the patient from Orugodawatte, a total of 55 persons were thus admitted to the Punani QC during the day (5).”