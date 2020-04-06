Teen who stabbed PHI on coronavirus duty arrested

April 5, 2020   08:53 pm

The suspect who stabbed a Public Health Inspector (PHI) who was on COVID-19 prevention duty has been placed under attest, the Police Media said.

The arrest was made by the officers of Rambukkana Police at Heenabowa area this afternoon.

A 16-year old had attacked a PHI attached to the Rambukkana Public Health Office at Paththampitiya area in Rambukkana at around 3.00 pm on Saturday (04). 

The assaulted PHI is currently receiving treatment at Rambukkana Hospital.

The suspected teen, a resident of Kadigamuwa area, will be produced before Mawanella Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (06).

Rambukkana Police is probing the incident further.

