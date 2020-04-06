COVID-19: Another patient tests positive, four more recover

COVID-19: Another patient tests positive, four more recover

April 5, 2020   09:04 pm

-

The Health Ministry has confirmed that one more patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as of 8.30 pm today (05), raising the total number of cases to 175.

Earlier today, 8 patients were reported to have been infected with the deadly virus.

In the meantime, four more patients have recovered from the virus bringing the total recoveries tally to 33.

The fatality count in the country stands at 5.

Currently, 137 COVID-19 patients are under treatment and medical care, according to the Epidemiology Unit.

