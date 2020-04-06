Prevent candidates from using relief activities for election run-up campaigns  Deshapriya

April 5, 2020   11:57 pm

The Chairman of Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya has urged action to prevent candidates from using relief activity for publicity campaign in the run-up to the election.

He mentioned this in a letter directed to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Deshapriya noted that a special programme is essential for the implementation of relief measures to the people.

He also urged the Premier to coordinate relief measures solely through governors, ministerial secretaries, chief secretaries, district secretaries, divisional secretaries, local government commissioners and field officers with the assistance of security forces.

