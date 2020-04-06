Special allowances & pension payments to be home-delivered

April 6, 2020   03:17 am

Office of the Prime Minister has announced that the allowances for the senior citizens, those who are over the age of 100, people with special needs and those who are with kidney ailments will be distributed today (06).

These allowances will be delivered to their respective homes via Grama Niladhari officers in their residential areas.

The Prime Minister’s Office also announced that the payment of farmers’ pension and fisheries pensions will be coordinated by officials of the Department of Agrarian Services and Agricultural Research.

In addition, relevant authorities will distribute the pension payments of those who were unable to obtain their pensions on April 02 and 03.

