Global Covid-19 cases exceed 1.27 million, death toll tops 69,000

According to the latest statistics, more than 1,272,860 people now have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date.

Of today’s total, 941,219 people are currently infected, of which 45,619 (5 per cent) are in critical condition.

Out of the remaining 331,641 cases, 262,217 have recovered or have been discharged. However, over 69,000 have died from the disease to date.

After President Donald Trump warned the United States is entering what could be its “toughest” week yet, New York reported 594 new deaths and 8,327 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Nationally, the US is the country with the most confirmed cases (336,673), as well as the most new cases (25,316), and total deaths from the disease (9,616) to date.

France, Italy and Spain recorded lower deaths and new Covid-19 cases today. In fact the UK registered the most number of new cases (5,903) today after the US, followed by Spain (5,478).

Despite fewer deaths today, Spain still registered the most deaths (694) after the US (1,165), followed by the UK (621).

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also admitted to hospital on Sunday for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.