Navy takes charge of Sri Lankan aboard cruise ship

Sri Lanka Navy has dispatched a team to retrieve the sole Sri Lankan crew member aboard the MSC Magnifica cruise ship in Sri Lankan waters.

The navy spokesman said that the Sri Lanka Navy will take charge of the Sri Lankan national, who serves as a chef aboard the ship, on the instructions of the President.

He is to be brought to the Colombo Harbour by the navy and will be then sent to Boossa for quarantine.

Australian media reported last week that the MSC Magnifica cruise ship had set off from Fremantle, Western Australia only to be told by authorities in the UAE that it could not berth at Dubai.

The Magnifica, which insists it does not have any sick passengers, started to return to Fremantle but had been ordered by the WA Government to anchor at sea.