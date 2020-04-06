Musician Jayantha Ratnayake passes away

Musician Jayantha Ratnayake passes away

April 6, 2020   10:05 am

-

Popular musician Jayantha Ratnayake, the son of veteran singer Victor Ratnayake, has passed away at the age of 51.

According to family sources, he had passed away at the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama this morning (06). He had been battling cancer for a long period.

The eldest son of renowned singer Victor Ratnayake, Jayantha Ratnayake was also an accomplished music composer, music director and a singer.

His brother Lelum Ratnayake is also a well known musician in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories