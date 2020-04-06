Woman remanded for spreading fake news on social media

-

A woman has been remanded over spreading false information on the coronavirus through social media, stated the Police.

Police had made the arrest in Wadduwa yesterday (05), based on an investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrested suspect had been produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate yesterday and was placed in remand custody until April 9.

Persons who create fake news on social media, as well as those who share such false information, will also be arrested, said the Police.