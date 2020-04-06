Woman remanded for spreading fake news on social media

Woman remanded for spreading fake news on social media

April 6, 2020   12:59 pm

-

A woman has been remanded over spreading false information on the coronavirus through social media, stated the Police.

Police had made the arrest in Wadduwa yesterday (05), based on an investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrested suspect had been produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate yesterday and was placed in remand custody until April 9.

Persons who create fake news on social media, as well as those who share such false information, will also be arrested, said the Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories