Nearly 15,000 curfew violators arrested

-

Sri Lanka Police says that 171 individuals have been arrested for violating the curfew within the period of 06 hours ending from 12 noon today (6).

Issuing a statement, it said that 86 vehicles were also taken into custody during this period.

Accordingly, as of 12 noon today police have arrested a total of 14,966 persons for violating the curfew from across the country while 3,751 vehicles have also been taken into custody.

Sri Lanka Police has warned of strict legal action against people caught violating the countrywide curfew.

They will be immediately arrested, even without a warrant, and police bail will not be granted for them, police said.

Police also noted that none of the vehicles taken into custody will be released back to their respective owners, until the prevailing Coronavirus threat is eliminated.

The government imposed an island-wide curfew with the intention of minimizing public movement in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country.