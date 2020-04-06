COVID-19 testing further expanded in coming days  Health Min.

April 6, 2020   04:11 pm

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi says that Sri Lanka’s health sector has always been ahead of the South Asian countries with regard to the coronavirus eradication program.

She added that Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are now being carried out in many hospitals across the island to identify COVID-19 infections.

The COVID-19 testing will be further expanded within the coming days, Wanniarachchi added.

