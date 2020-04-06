Two new COVID-19 cases reported bringing total to 178

-

Two more patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection today (06), said the Ministry of Health.

The new cases raise the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka to 178.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry states that 33 patients have recovered so far while 138 patients are currently under medical care.

The number of deaths in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 stands at 5.

Over 250 suspected patients are under observation at selected hospitals.