Themiya Abeywickrama appointed DG of Civil Aviation Authority

-

Themiya Abeywickrama has been appointed as the new Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Capt. Abeywickrama had previously served as Chief Pilot - Training and Standards of Mihin Lanka.

He will take over from Mr H.M.C. Nimalsiri, who was the Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka since its inception in 2002.

Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka stated that the Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Capt. Themiya Abeyawickrama to the post of DGCA & CEO of the CAASL with immediate effect.