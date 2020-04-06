Four more Covid-19 patients recover

-

Four more Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital, according to the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of Coronavirus patient who have recovered in the country to 38.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka currently stands at 178.

135 of those patients are currently under medical care while over 250 suspected patients are under observation.

There have been 05 fatalities due to Coronavirus in the country.