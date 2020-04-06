-

The COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund has received contributions worth Rs 66 million within two days.

The latest donations had increased the balance of the Fund to Rs 380 million, stated President’s Media Division.

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma donated his Cabinet Minister’s salary for the month of April and Minister Gamini Lokuge donated Rs 10 million. These donations were received by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (06).

The balance of the Fund had gone up with the contributions of by the National Lotteries Board(Rs 25 million), National Savings Bank (Rs 2.5 million)and the Engineers’ Association of Ceylon Electricity Board (Rs 2.5 million), Land Reforms Commission (Rs 2 million), Maliban Biscuit Manufactories Ltd. (Rs 10 million), Matara Bodhi Arakshaka Sabhawa (Rs 1 million) and Nature’s Beauty Creations(Rs 5 million).

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made contributions to the Fund.

All donations are credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon.

Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 0112354354.