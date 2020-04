-

Water supply for several areas in Colombo will be suspended for an 8-hour period from 2.00 pm to 10.00 pm today (07).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said Colombo 9, Colombo 14 and Nawagampura areas will be affected by the water cut.

In the meantime, water supply for Colombo 15 will be under low pressure, the NWSDB said further.