Afternoon thundershowers in several provinces & districts

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, Western, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (07), are Wattala, Hunupitiya, Putupagala, Ginigathhena, Rambukpotha, Medawela, Kiriwelgoda, Nevugala and Komari at about 12.12 pm.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night and a few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Hambantota via Pottuvil.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be easterly to south-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.