Sri Lankas COVID-19 death count rises to 6

April 7, 2020   10:26 am

Sri Lanka confirmed its 6th death due to COVID-19 as an 80-year-old male succumbed to the virus today (07).

The death is reported from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated.

The deceased is said to be a resident of Dehiwala area.

The country has reported 178 positive cases so far while 38 of them were discharged from hospitals after recovering completely.

137 patients continue to be under medical care while over 250 suspected patients are under observation.

