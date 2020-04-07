COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka reach 180

April 7, 2020   11:31 am

Two more patients have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus today (07), stated the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus cases reported from Sri Lanka has climbed to 180 patients.

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 death brought the fatality count in Sri Lanka to 6, this morning. The deceased was an 80-year-old male from Dehiwala.

Sri Lanka has reported 38 recoveries from the virus and they have been discharged from their hospitals after complete recovery.

137 patients continue to be under medical care while over 250 suspected patients are under observation.

