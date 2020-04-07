Several liquor stores across island sealed

-

The Department of Excise has sealed down several liquor stores islandwide, said Deputy Excise Commissioner Kapila Kumarasinghe.

Reportedly, certain liquor store owners had transported the liquor in their stores when the curfew was eased to sell them for a higher price at different locations.

The Department has received several complaints on such activity, said Kumarasinghe.

Accordingly, measures were taken to seal such liquor stores down, he added.