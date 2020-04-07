Four more Covid-19 patients recover, discharged from hospital

-

Four more coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital today (07), the Ministry of Health says.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered in the country to 42.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka is at 180 while 132 patients (active cases) are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile some 255 suspected patients are also under observation at selected hospitals in the country.

There have been 06 deaths due to coronavirus in the country.