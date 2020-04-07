Spreading misinformation on coronavirus punishable by 5 years in prison  Police

-

DIG Ajith Rohana says that spreading misinformation in social media on COVID-19 prevention can lead up to 5-year imprisonment.

Speaking to Ada Derana this morning (07), he said cases will be filed against such persons.

DIG Rohana also urged any individual showing coronavirus symptoms to inform the nearest police station, health authorities or paramedic ambulance services before getting admitted to a hospital.

Providing false information for hospital admission can put medical staff at risk and eventually lead them to self-isolate, he stressed, urging people to adhere to the preventive measures.