Three inmates who escaped through hole in prison cell recaptured

Three inmates who escaped from Negombo Prison last night through a hole in the cell wall have been put behind the bars again.

Two of them were taken into custody by the officers of Negombo Police last night while the other inmate was captured this morning (07).

The escapees were identified as residents of Negombo, Divulapitiya and Kochchikade areas.

It is reported that they were in remand custody over drug offences.



In the meantime, four persons have been arrested in Nanu Oya area while transporting a stock of foreign-manufactured liquor bottles without a valid licence.

The luxury vehicle they had been travelling in was also seized by the Nuwara Eliya Police.

Nuwara Eliya District Judge has ordered to remand them until April 16.