Police to probe assault on Rukmalpitiya sub-postmaster

Minister Bandula Gunawardena says that a complaint has been lodged with police regarding the inhuman assault on a sub-postmaster on duty at Rukmalpitiya by several individuals and that an investigations will ba carried out to punish the perpetrators.

Three individuals had assaulted the sub-postmaster of Rukmalpitiya in Katuwana, Hambantota when the latter was carrying his out his duties of delivering the pension to a paralyzed patient at home yesterday (06).

The sub-postmaster is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at the Rukmalpitiya Hospital.

Issuing a statement to the media, Minister of Information and Communication Technology Bandula Gunawardena stated that both he and the Postmaster General have complained to the Acting IGP regarding the matter.

He stated that they urged the police chief to strictly implement the law against the individuals found guilty of this crime and to ensure an environment where public servant will be able to carry out their duties without any fears or suspicions.

He stated that as the government they have to accept the responsibility of safeguarding all officials who are discharging their duties at this time of a national crisis while a curfew is in effect.

The minister stated that especially at this time, state officials including Public Health Inspectors (PHIs), Samurdhi officers, Agri development officers and others are providing an invaluable service by visiting the homes of the public and that they are laying down their lives to serve the people at this moment.

He stated that while the government will intervene to ensure their safety he urged the police to remand without bail those individuals who are engaged in such criminal acts.