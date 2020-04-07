Three more Covid-19 cases brings total to 183

-

Three more patients who have contracted the Coronavirus have been identified, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 183, the Ministry of Health said.

Five new patients were identified within today while three of them are from the quarantine center in Punani, according to the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

As of 4.00 p.m. today (07), a total of 145 COVID-19 patients are currently under medical care while 42 patients have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospital.

Over 255 suspected patients are under observations at selected hospitals while the death toll due to coronavirus in Sri Lanka stands at 06.

Twenty-eight days have passed since the detection of the first COVID-19 patient in Sri Lanka while 183 patients have been identified since then.