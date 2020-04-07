Three more Covid-19 cases brings total to 183

Three more Covid-19 cases brings total to 183

April 7, 2020   04:56 pm

-

Three more patients who have contracted the Coronavirus have been identified, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 183, the Ministry of Health said.

Five new patients were identified within today while three of them are from the quarantine center in Punani, according to the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

As of 4.00 p.m. today (07), a total of 145 COVID-19 patients are currently under medical care while 42 patients have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospital. 

Over 255 suspected patients are under observations at selected hospitals while the death toll due to coronavirus in Sri Lanka stands at 06.

Twenty-eight days have passed since the detection of the first COVID-19 patient in Sri Lanka while 183 patients have been identified since then. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories