Dambulla Economic Center closed until further notice

April 7, 2020   05:09 pm

A decision has been taken to close the Dambulla Dedicated Economic Center until further notice.

The lack of proper hygiene procedures followed by the public who visit the center is the reason behind this decision, according to Chairman of the Economic Center Trade Association Channa Arawwa.

He added that there is a risk of the virus spreading due to the large number of people visiting the economic center.

The economic center, which had been closed in the past few days, was scheduled to re-open tomorrow.

