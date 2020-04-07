COVID-19 Fund receives more than Rs 420 Mn in donations

-

The COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund has received contributions worth more than Rs. 420 million as of this afternoon.

The latest contribution of Rs. 10 million was made by 1,200 staff members of the Defence Ministry. Its Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne handed over the donation to Secretary to President P.B. Jayasundara this morning (07) at the Presidential Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne donated Rs. 50 million from the special fund of Sri Lanka Police.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made massive contributions to the Fund.

All donations are credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon.

Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 0112354354.