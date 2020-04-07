More confirmed COVID-19 cases hike count to 185

More confirmed COVID-19 cases hike count to 185

April 7, 2020   07:10 pm

-

Two more patients have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus earlier this evening (07), said the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Seven new patients have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as of 7 pm today.

Accordingly, the confirmed COVID-19 case count in Sri Lanka rises to 185.

A total of 147 COVID-19 patients are currently under medical care while 42 patients have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospital. 

Over 255 suspected patients are under observations at selected hospitals while the death toll due to coronavirus in Sri Lanka stands at 06.

Twenty-eight days have passed since the detection of the first COVID-19 patient in Sri Lanka while 185 patients have been identified since then.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories