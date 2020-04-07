More confirmed COVID-19 cases hike count to 185

-

Two more patients have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus earlier this evening (07), said the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Seven new patients have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as of 7 pm today.

Accordingly, the confirmed COVID-19 case count in Sri Lanka rises to 185.

A total of 147 COVID-19 patients are currently under medical care while 42 patients have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospital.

Over 255 suspected patients are under observations at selected hospitals while the death toll due to coronavirus in Sri Lanka stands at 06.

Twenty-eight days have passed since the detection of the first COVID-19 patient in Sri Lanka while 185 patients have been identified since then.